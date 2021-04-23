Rst Tractech Evo 4 Ladies 1pc Suit

The newest addition to the TracTech Evo 4 Range is a new ladies one piece suit.

Everything we aimed for with the TracTech Evo 4 Range – a high performance yet super comfortable leather suit that works well on the road or the track, available at an affordable price – is captured in this suit, which has been redesigned from the ground up to offer the best possible fit for women.

CE Certified to Level AAA, with CE Certified armour and tough yet comfortable leather construction, the TracTech Evo 4 is a versatile suit for a range of riding styles.

Available in: Black/Black/White, Black/Grey/Sky Blue, Black/Pink/ Grey – SRP £499.99

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

