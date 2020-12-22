Rst Tractech Evo 4 Leather Mesh Jacket
This sports leather mesh hybrid jacket is all about ventilation.

Made from premium cowhide leather, the jacket also features K540 Mesh which has four times the volume of air pockets compared to the TracTech Evo 4 jacket and is knitted in a way to offer maximum ventilation. It meets the AA CE safety standard and also features stretch leather motion panels for maximum comfort and movement when worn.

Added to this are the removable SinAqua waterproof and breathable membrane and the fixed mesh lining, along with sleeve and waist adjusters which offer a tailored fit.

The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with TPU shoulder cups and reflective panels for added visibility and protection.

Use the 360° connection zip to connect to any RST jean and you are good to go! Textile version is also available where the leather areas are replaced with a hardwearing MaxTex fabric.

Armour Back Protector: Pocket Only
Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1
Elbow Armour: CE Level 1
Construction Main Outer Material: Premium Drum Dyed Cowhide Leather
Secondary Outer Material: K540 Mesh
Stretch Material: Leather Motion Panels
Waterproof Lining: Removable SinAqua Lining
Inner Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining
Cuff: Neoprene Race
Collar: Neoprene Race
Zips: MAX Zips
Thread: Bonded Nylon
Connection Zip: Yes – 360°
Shoulder Cups: TPU
Features & Benefits Adjustment: Waist & Arm Adjusters
Outer Pockets: 2
Inner Pockets: 2
FIT PROFILE: Sport

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

