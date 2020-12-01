This sporty textile jacket has ventilation running at its core.

Made from abrasion resistant MaxTex, the jacket also features K540 Mesh which has four times the volume of air pockets and is knitted in a way to offer maximum ventilation. It also features four-way woven stretch with motion panels for maximum comfort and movement when worn.

Added to this are the removable SinAqua waterproof and breathable membrane and the fixed mesh lining to keep you dry, along with sleeve and waist adjusters which offer a tailored fit.

The jacket comes with a pocket for a back protector and CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour along with shoulder cups and reflective panels for added visibility and protection.

Use the 360° connection zip to connect to any RST jean. Leather mesh version also available.

Armour+A58:B78 CE Certification Rating: A Back Protector: Pocket Only Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1 Elbow Armour: CE Level 1 Construction Main Outer Material: MaxTex Secondary Outer Material: K540 Mesh Stretch Material: Motion Panels Waterproof Lining: Removable SinAqua Waterproof Membrane Inner Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining Collar: Neoprene Sports Zips: MAX Zips Thread: Corespun Polyester Connection Zip: Yes – 360° Features & Benefits Adjustment: Hook & Loop Sleeve & Waist Adjusters Outer Pockets: 2 Inner Pockets: 2 Reflective Detail: Yes – Reflex Logos and Piping Fit Profile Sport

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

