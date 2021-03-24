Rst Tractech Evo 4 One Piece Suit, Jacket & JeanWith a less aggressive cut than other RST race suits, the TracTech Evo 4 one-piece suit features perforated cowhide leather and CE Level AAA protection, in a package that is more comfortable to walk around in than other race suits or jacket.

CE certified shoulder, elbow and back armour provides impact resistance to create a versatile suit for different riding styles.

The suit is also available as a two-piece jacket and jean, ideal for both road and track.

Rst Tractech Evo 4 One Piece Suit, Jacket & JeanOne Piece Suit
Available in: Black/Black, Black/White, Black/Green, White/Black, White/Red/Black, White/Blue/Black
SRP £499.99

Jacket
Available in: Black/Black, Black/White, Black/Blue/White, Black/Red/White, Black/Green/White, White/Black
SRP £299.99

Jean
Available in: Black/Black, Black/White, Black/Blue/White, Black/Red/White, Black/Green/White, White/Black
SRP: £219.99
rst-moto.com

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

