The Urban Air 3 Mesh glove is CE Certified to Level 1 KP. Made from mesh with a polyester lining, this glove offers supreme ventilation.

Protection comes in the form of TPU on the knuckle, TPR on the fingers and memory foam thumb and full grain double layer leather palm.

Smart touch leather on the index finger, pre-curved fingers and a hook and loop strap closure make this glove perfect for summer riding.

Available in: Black/black

SRP £39.99

