Whether it’s a formal jacket for the morning commute or into town or a stylish shirt for a fresh look, there’s something from RST for all kind of urban riding, designed to look casual with zero compromise on protection.

Jackets such as the Chelsea or Shoreditch are designed to compliment a formal style, layering on top of a suit to provide a smart look in the office or around town, while the RST x Kevlar® Brixton and RST x Kevlar® District are lightweight and complete a more casual look.

All these garments are CE approved with robust triple stitching and CE armour, just like the garments that get pushed to the limit around the world.

For more information, head to www.rst-moto.com

Prices start from £99.99

1 of 4

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews

Facebook: @superbikenews

SBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business here

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

