Rst Ventilator-x Glove

The Ventilator-X glove is designed to generate maximum airflow over the hand while riding. Made from soft yet protective Amara with K300 mesh on the finger which allows air to flow through the glove.

CE certified to Level 1 KP, the glove also features Amara covered TPU knuckle protectors and double layer reinforcement in the palm for extra durability.

It’s a great bike glove offering superb levels of ventilation for a comfortable ride.

The Ventilator-X glove is best paired with the Ventilator-X motorcycle jacket and jean for the coolest possible ride!

SRP: £39.99

