Rst Ventilator-x Textile Jacket & Jean

Our lightest sports touring jacket and jean, the Ventilator-X has been redesigned to offer superior levels of ventilation.

Constructed with a hardwearing MaxTex outer overlaid with a Ballistic textile in key impact area, and large K300 Mesh panels, the RST Ventilator-X jacket is a robust yet lightweight textile motorcycle jacket with a single ambition in mind – to keep you cool!

Featuring the innovative X-Liner – a singular lightweight lining which combines the quilted thermal liner and the SinAqua waterproof membrane and packed with protective features, the Ventilator-X is ideal for summer riding.

Find a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealer

Jacket Available in: Black/Black, Silver/Black – SRP £179.99

Jean Available in: Black/Black, Silver/Black – SRP £129.99

For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST News

or head to the official RST website rst-moto.com

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: Here

Subscribe to our news channels: Here

