While it might be the dream for a dry summer of riding in the UK, the reality is that it’s often wet and often at short notice. With that in mind, it’s always best to be prepared, and RST waterproofs make it easy to ride knowing if you need it, you’ll be kept dry.

The Lightweight Waterproof Jacket and Pant make the perfect companion for changing conditions, providing exceptional waterproofing while remaining easy to put on and pack away, while the Hi-Vis Waterproof Suit is ideal for heading when you know it’s going to be dark and wet.

Completing the line-up is the Pro-Series Jacket and Pant – designed for the wettest conditions and featuring an expandable pocket to fit over leathers.

SRP from: £14.99

We tried out the RST Lightweight Waterproof Jacket and Pants check the post here https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-lightweight-waterproof-jacket-and-pants/

