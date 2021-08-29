Home Industry News Apparel RST WaterproofsIndustry NewsApparelLatest NewsRSTRST WaterproofsBy admin - August 29, 2021ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Email Tumblr Mix While it might be the dream for a dry summer of riding in the UK, the reality is that it’s often wet and often at short notice. With that in mind, it’s always best to be prepared, and RST waterproofs make it easy to ride knowing if you need it, you’ll be kept dry. The Lightweight Waterproof Jacket and Pant make the perfect companion for changing conditions, providing exceptional waterproofing while remaining easy to put on and pack away, while the Hi-Vis Waterproof Suit is ideal for heading when you know it’s going to be dark and wet. Completing the line-up is the Pro-Series Jacket and Pant – designed for the wettest conditions and featuring an expandable pocket to fit over leathers.SRP from: £14.99We tried out the RST Lightweight Waterproof Jacket and Pants check the post here https://superbike-news.co.uk/rst-lightweight-waterproof-jacket-and-pants/For more RST Apparel News check out our dedicated page RST NewsFind a local dealer at www.rst-moto.com/findmydealeror head to the official RST website rst-moto.comFollow us on social media: Instagram: @superbikenews Twitter: @sbknews Facebook: @superbikenewsSBN Directory – add your motorcycle related business hereClick here for more info on Arai HelmetsClick here for more info on Xena SecurityClick here for more info and to buy Biker T-ShirtsGrid Girls UKIf you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter: HereSubscribe to our news channels: Here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORNEW – RST Fusion Airbag Leather JacketRST Pro-Series Adventure-X Textile Jacket & JeanNEW – RST TracTech Evo 4 Leather Mesh Leather JacketNEW – RST F-Lite Mesh Textile JacketLyons vs O’Gorman decided by thousandths in Race 1Pol takes pole! Espargaro heads a front row covered by just 0.036LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment