Rst X Kevlar® Iomtt Zip Through Hoodie

Built with Kevlar™ – This reinforced textile hoodie is the perfect accessory for any IOM TT races fan.
Made with a cotton polyester knitted jersey construction, the hoodie is reinforced with a DuPont™ Kevlar® Fibre full lining and hood and comes with a fixed mesh lining for added breathability. Added styling features include the central zip fastening, zipped pockets and hooded draw cord at the front of the hoodie.
CE rated to Level A, the hoodie comes with CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour with a back protector pocket, to offer a great level of protection on and off the bike.
|Armour
|Back Protector: Pocket Only
|Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1
|Elbow Armour: CE Level 1
|Construction
|Main Outer Material: Cotton Polyester Knitted Jersey
|Secondary Material: Fully Lined DuPont™ Kevlar® Fibre
|Inner Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining
|Zips: RST Zippers
|Features & Benefits
|Outer Pockets: 2
|Hood: Fixed with Draw Cord
|Fit Profile
|Urban
