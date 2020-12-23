Rst X Kevlar® Iomtt Zip Through HoodieBuilt with Kevlar™ – This reinforced textile hoodie is the perfect accessory for any IOM TT races fan.

Made with a cotton polyester knitted jersey construction, the hoodie is reinforced with a DuPont™ Kevlar® Fibre full lining and hood and comes with a fixed mesh lining for added breathability. Added styling features include the central zip fastening, zipped pockets and hooded draw cord at the front of the hoodie.

CE rated to Level A, the hoodie comes with CE Level 1 shoulder and elbow armour with a back protector pocket, to offer a great level of protection on and off the bike.

Armour Back Protector: Pocket Only
Shoulder Armour: CE Level 1
Elbow Armour: CE Level 1
Construction Main Outer Material: Cotton Polyester Knitted Jersey
Secondary Material: Fully Lined DuPont™ Kevlar® Fibre
Inner Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining
Zips: RST Zippers
Features & Benefits
Outer Pockets: 2
Hood: Fixed with Draw Cord
Fit Profile Urban

For more information on RST products visit rst-moto.com/

Rst X Kevlar® Iomtt Zip Through Hoodie

