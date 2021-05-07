Rst X Kevlar Ladies Tapered Fit Jeans Review

I’ve had a bit of a hit and miss relationship with motorcycling jeans in the past. More of a miss than a hit, to be perfectly honest. My biggest problem was the fit, especially around the waist area. They were usually too big and stood away from my waist too much and after a couple of hours of riding they became really uncomfortable around the hips. The trouser legs were quite wide and straight cut which meant they were flapping around my ankles when I wore ankle boots but were too wide to tuck into my sports boots. I had therefore decided that motorcycling leggings were the way forward for their fit and comfort.

I’ve always liked the look of the jeans on a motorcycle so I wasn’t ready to give up on them just yet. I’m really glad I haven’t because the RST x Kevlar Ladies Tapered Fit Jeans are a bit of a game changer.

Not only did the material and the stitching look and feel of high quality as soon as I picked them up, they are CE AA rated with the CE Level 1 knee armour. But what impressed me more was the fit. The waist is high enough to stay in place as you sit on your motorcycle and not pulled down or sticking away from your back as it often happens on badly fitting trousers. They are shaped just enough to follow the shape of my legs and the trouser legs are tapered at the bottom to fit comfortably inside my boots. The Kevlar lining ends mid-calf so there isn’t an extra layer of fabric that you need to squeeze into the boots. After a few decent ride outs I am happy to note the jeans kept their shape and don’t stretch too much to end up looking baggy.

Not only that, but the little details such as the measure lines inside the jeans to help you adjust the knee protectors is quite frankly, genius. This means that when you take the knee protectors out to wash your jeans, you don’t have to spend ages re-adjusting them again. All you have to do is remember the position they were in before and pop them back in. The knee protectors are housed inside a fabric bag with a velcro strip which adds to the flexibility of where to position them for the perfect fit and best protection. There are pockets for hip protectors, too should you wish to add them.

The jeans are made from stretch material which means you should go for the smaller size if you are in between sizes. The stretch in the material adds to the comfort and after a day of riding (150 miles) I returned home to a genuine surprise that I was wearing a pair of jeans and not my usual leggings. That’s just how comfortable they are and I am really looking forward to those summer rides of keeping cool in these jeans.

