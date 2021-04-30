Not everyone wants tight leather trousers as a part of their protective gear and to be honest have never tried jeans before. However, no rider ever wants to compromise his safety even if he has to compromise a bit on his comfort. RST’s tapered fit textile jean aims to solve this very problem and is built specifically to provide supreme comfort without compromising too many safety aspects. The jeans may look like your daily run-of-mill jeans at first glance, but its what lies underneath the apparent looks that make them stand out.

The RST textile jean has all the traditional features that are present in a jean, whether it be a contrasting stitching or a handy little coin pocket. Furthermore, the front fly opening and a whiskers design detailing at the front are all reminiscent of daily worn jeans. Moving on to the most significant feature of this tapered textile jean which is its Kevlar fine lining that offers maximum stretchability at key areas such as the knees and the side leg that are most prone to injuries. The strong synthetic fiber retains its original shape for a prolonged duration even during an impact and its heat absorption properties keep the heat away from the body, thus protecting you from heat burns.

Just because this jean does not have protective humps like other leather protective gear does not mean it cannot protect the critical areas. All the armour is CE rated which means it has been made using the highest safety and manufacturing standards.

The knee armour uses RST Infinite adjustment armour system which essentially means that it can be adjusted. The armour system itself is packed inside a neat little cotton bag that is housed inside a cotton pocket. The adjustment possibilities give a wide room to play with so that you can enjoy a comfortable fit without having to adjust it while riding the bike. A scale printed conveniently on both sides along the armour pockets ensures equal adjustment on each side.

The RST X Kevlar textile jeans are available in several colours and sizes which enables you to sort out the jean that best fits your size and stature. It is priced around £129.99 and at the same time has good crash protection which makes it a good contender against other brands. The jean also doesn’t disappoint when it comes to styling as its 5-pocket tapered western-style seamlessly blends it with the rest of contemporary jeans worn nowadays.

For me it was the fit of the jeans thats wins me over as I’ve always worn slim fit jeans and these were prefect. As someone who’s not a fan of button fly to good to see they are zip fly as well.

For me personally only thing that went against this pair is they were not in my preferred colour of black (but they do come in black).

The armour wasn’t bulky and you easily forget that its there and could easily walk around all day in them without being uncomfortable.

A pair jeans to wear everyday when you are riding in dry weather.

I’ve had a bit of a hit and miss relationship with motorcycling jeans in the past. More of a miss than a hit, to be perfectly honest. My biggest problem was the fit, especially around the waist area. They were usually too big and stood away from my waist too much and after a couple of hours of riding they became really uncomfortable around the hips. The trouser legs were quite wide and straight cut which meant they were flapping around my ankles when I wore ankle boots but were too wide to tuck into my sports boots. I had therefore decided that motorcycling leggings were the way forward for their fit and comfort.

I’ve always liked the look of the jeans on a motorcycle so I wasn’t ready to give up on them just yet. I’m really glad I haven’t because the RST x Kevlar Ladies Tapered Fit Jeans are a bit of a game changer.

Not only did the material and the stitching look and feel of high quality as soon as I picked them up, they are CE AA rated with the CE Level 1 knee armour. But what impressed me more was the fit. The waist is high enough to stay in place as you sit on your motorcycle and not pulled down or sticking away from your back as it often happens on badly fitting trousers. They are shaped just enough to follow the shape of my legs and the trouser legs are tapered at the bottom to fit comfortably inside my boots. The Kevlar lining ends mid-calf so there isn’t an extra layer of fabric that you need to squeeze into the boots. After a few decent ride outs I am happy to note the jeans kept their shape and don’t stretch too much to end up looking baggy.

Not only that, but the little details such as the measure lines inside the jeans to help you adjust the knee protectors is quite frankly, genius. This means that when you take the knee protectors out to wash your jeans, you don’t have to spend ages re-adjusting them again. All you have to do is remember the position they were in before and pop them back in. The knee protectors are housed inside a fabric bag with a velcro strip which adds to the flexibility of where to position them for the perfect fit and best protection. There are pockets for hip protectors, too should you wish to add them.

The jeans are made from stretch material which means you should go for the smaller size if you are in between sizes. The stretch in the material adds to the comfort and after a day of riding (150 miles) I returned home to a genuine surprise that I was wearing a pair of jeans and not my usual leggings. That’s just how comfortable they are and I am really looking forward to those summer rides of keeping cool in these jeans.

