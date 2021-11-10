Providing full CE Level AAA protection, normally afforded to “traditional” riding jeans, the RST x Kevlar® Tech Pro Jean riding jeans go far beyond what is expected of a casual style riding jean.

Heavy-duty Cordura Denim reinforced with DuPont™ Kevlar® provides exceptional abrasion resistance, with CE Level 2 armour and bonded nylon thread for extra durability.

The relaxed fit aids comfort in a range of riding positions while the casual styling looks good in any situation – not just on the bike.

Available in: Black, Dark Wash Blue

SRP: £169.99

