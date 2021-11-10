RST x Kevlar® Tech Zip Through Textile Hoodie 01

This zip through Motorcycle Hoodie is lightweight and stylish – great for the biker looking for a casual hoodie offering CE protection.

Soft to touch, the hoodie is made from cotton and reinforced with DuPont™ Kevlar® throughout, offering supreme abrasion resistance in the event of coming off your bike.

It comes with CE Level 1 Hexa armour to the shoulder and elbow, a pocket for a back protector and a drawstring hood which reduces any billowing whilst riding.

Available in: Black/Black

SRP: £119.99

