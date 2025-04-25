Rueda dominates Friday in Jerez

It’s safe to say Moto3’s Friday action at the Estrella Galicia 0,0 Grand Prix of Spain belonged to Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) after the former title chase leader ended the day over a second clear of second place Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Third place went the way of Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), who was +1.057s away from Rueda’s magnificent 1:43.770.

Having dominated FP1, there was no catching Rueda again in the afternoon heat as from the get-go, the Spaniard was P1. Once the out-and-out time attack laps landed towards the end of Practice, Rueda stretched his legs further to lap just under a second away from the all-time lap record.

Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) backed up his Qatar GP podium with a solid P4 to kickstart his weekend in Jerez, as Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) earned a fantastic top five – a top job from the Australian. David Muñoz (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), who suffered a bike issue for the majority of the session, was able to grab a late P6 to finish ahead of World Championship leader Angel Piqueras (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI). Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) ended Friday in P8 ahead of impressive rookie Ruche Moodley (DENSSI Racing – BOE), the South African securing his first automatic Q2 entry.

After a Turn 1 crash, Adrian Fernandez managed to set a late lap time good enough for P10 – and that knocked Leopard Racing teammate, David Almansa, outside the top 14. The other riders heading straight for Q2 are Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), Noah Dettwiler (CIP Green Power) and Joel Esteban (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team).

