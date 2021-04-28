Running On Mt? Fill Up With Ventura

Ventura’s Evo Luggage System is now available for Yamaha’s popular MT-07 Tracer (2017-2021) and MT-10 (2016-2021), adding much-needed carrying capacity, without the hassle, bulk and expense of hard luggage.

Refined over the last 30 years, the Ventura Evo System combines the best elements of hard and soft luggage for a truly versatile, lightweight and cost-effective baggage solution.

Perfect for stripped-down bikes like the MT range, Ventura adds minimal weight; doesn’t require unsightly frames (like hard-luggage) and is much more stable than soft bags.

Quick and easy to mount, and even easier to live with, the Evo System is made up of just three elements:

Discreet L-Brackets, which are tailor made for the bike and attach to existing mounting points; An Evo Rack, which slots into the L-Brackets, offering a stable and secure platform for the luggage; The Evo Pack, that simply slides onto the Evo Rack and clips into place.

It’s unique sleeve-fitting system means the pack won’t move around – even when riding hard. It’s also quick and easy to remove and reattach the pack at stops – no complex straps or fiddly locks and keys.

When riding solo, the Pack is carried directly behind the rider, close to the bike’s centre of gravity, so as not to upset balance. When a passenger is on board, it can be re-positioned behind the pillion seat in seconds.

Both options carry the Pack well clear of exhausts and the rear wheel and unlike panniers, there’s no extra width added to the bike.

When luggage isn’t required, the Pack and Rack can be removed in seconds, leaving only the L-brackets in place. There is also an option to replace the Rack with a Grab Handle.

Packs come in five sizes, from the handy 10-litre Evo-10 to the massive 60-litre Evo-60 Jet Stream. Each Evo Pack is made using a water-resistant and durable laminated ballistic fabric, with wide openings and zip pulls that can be easily operated with a gloved hand.

A typical Ventura Evo System for the MT-07 – consisting of L-Brackets, Evo-Rack, Evo-22 Pack (pictured) – costs £375 including VAT and £347.68 for the MT-10. The optional Grab Handle is just £22.80 including VAT.

For further details, prices and a full list of pack options visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk

