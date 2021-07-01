Every motorcyclist will know that painful and numb feeling that can come from a long day riding. R&G-distributed Wild Ass air seat cushions feature unique design cues, to remove that discomfort, ensuring riders can comfortably ride all day. The innovative cushions help to spread the rider’s weight more evenly, eliminating painful pressure points and promoting blood circulation through adjustable, interconnected air cells. Every motorcyclist will know that painful and numb feeling that can come from a long day riding. R&G-distributed Wild Ass air seat cushions feature unique design cues, to remove that discomfort, ensuring riders can comfortably ride all day. The innovative cushions help to spread the rider’s weight more evenly, eliminating painful pressure points and promoting blood circulation through adjustable, interconnected air cells.

Coming in a range of options, including the larger Smart style, the slim Sport style and the Pillion style, the collection is expanding with the new Saddle style. A scaled-down version of the Smart cushion, the Saddle has been specifically designed to fit smaller cruisers, large cruiser pillions, smaller touring, and even big bore sportsbike seats.

The Wild Ass range includes an option of inserts for riders to choose from. The Wild Ass Lite is made from economical and lightweight polyurethane and has been designed for the budget-conscious rider. The Wild Ass Air Gel is made from three layers of polyurethane, alongside gel pads, to provide additional cushioning, shock absorption and vibration dampening. The Wild Ass Classic is the highest standard of insert and is made with medical-grade neoprene rubber, providing superior reduction of painful pressure points, promotion of blood flow and reduction of shock and vibration.

The all-new Saddle Wild Ass option is available now, costing £83.33 (excl. VAT) and can be purchased from R&G’s extensive dealer network or online at https://www.rg-racing.com/browsetype/wild-ass/Universal/Universal/WA-400/

