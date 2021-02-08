Safety Concerns Fuel Gbracing’s Ongoing Fight Against Fraudsters

North London-based GBRacing has been fighting against fraudsters passing off cheap imitations for several years with the numbers now rising to unprecedented levels.

eBay has been a happy hunting ground for fraudsters but, to its credit, after GBRacing filed several complaints, the online auction giant has removed no fewer than 110 listings covering over 350 different counterfeit GBRacing products through its Vero programme. The tip of the iceberg, but still a great victory against the unscrupulous companies.

However, while eBay is proving to be an ethical firm, fighting fraud elsewhere is met with varying degrees of success — the discrepancies between the copyright laws in many Far Eastern countries often proving insurmountable for a relatively small UK engineering firm.

Several websites have also been brought to the North London firm’s attention, and while the potential of damage to the hard-earned reputation of the GBRacing brand is clearly a concern, more worrying is the potential threat to rider safety, GBRacing’s highest priority and the reason the company was formed in 2007.

All genuine GBRacing secondary engine covers are designed and manufactured in the UK and have been developed over many years of racing at the highest level in conjunction with some of the world’s best teams. As a result, both the design and the patented material have evolved to provide world class motorcycle protection, with the priority being oil containment to minimise the chances of injury to a following rider crashing on spilled lubricant.

This quality has been recognised by the FIM for more than a decade, culminating in GBRacing recently becoming the first company to be awarded FIM Quality Product status, a real accolade that provides peace of mind for GBRacing customers.

GBRacing continues to work alongside the FIM and the various high-level teams all over the world to further develop and improve its range of products, from commuter bike to superbike. With the philosophy that every rider deserves the same level of protection and safety, GBRacing hopes that through its much valued racing, technical and press partners, potential buyers can be warned away from buying an inferior product that could cause damage or serious injury.

Click on the Genuine Product Guide for a large, downloadable PDF file.

For more information, or to check out GBRacing’s range of products, log on to www.gbracing.eu.

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here