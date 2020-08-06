Modmo, a Saigon-based e-mobility startup, recently launched a powerful electric bicycle, with integrated battery, Bluetooth, GPS and a patented Modular Mounting system called Saigon.

As urban cities are getting more crowded and polluted, statistics have shown a significant growth in the number of people replacing their cars with electric bicycles. Emission- and traffic-free commuting is predicted to be defined by a revolution of two-wheeled electric transport, and the vehicle that leads this revolution will be electric bikes.

With an aim of pioneering the zero-emission two-wheeled electric transport revolution, Modmo is a disruptive e-mobility startup based in Saigon that focuses on design, versatility and superior user experiences through seamless integration of technology.

Modmo was founded by Jack O’Sullivan, a lifelong cyclist who believes cycling is the best way to get from one place to another, who understands the core issues that bicycle commuters often have; sweat, theft & utility. To address these three recurring pain points, Jack developed a concept of electric bicycles that replace cars for urban transport and decided to take a trip to Asia to find the finest bicycle factory. As Jack did not find what he was looking for in China & Taiwan, he decided to take a spur-of-the-moment trip to Vietnam where he met with a world-leading motorbike factory.

Instead of taking a flight home, Jack stayed in Vietnam and began building a team of capable engineers who, within 8 months, turned 3D designs into a manufacturable product called Saigon.

Designed to be the bike that will replace your car, Saigon is the first-ever fully modular bicycle, adding a whole new level of utility to your ride. Saigon stands out from the crowd with its 17.5Ah Panasonic lithium-ion battery allowing up to 200 km of pedal-assisted cycling per charge.

It uses a fully integrated and removable battery paired with a front 250-watt motor to get you from A to B effortlessly without any sweat. Simple on the outside but high-tech inside, Saigon boasts a handlebar display, GPS for location tracking and Bluetooth for function control via the IOS/Android app.

The front and rear modular mounts allow our range of MODs (modular accessories) to easily slide on/off, letting you customise Saigon into something just for you every ride. MODs in production include; child seat, basket, food delivery boxes and a

pannier rack.

About Modmo

Founded in June 2019, Modmo is a Saigon-based e-mobility startup with a focus of creating zero-emission electric bicycles powerful enough to replace cars for traffic-free commuting. Although Modmo was originally founded in Ireland, their products are manufactured by a world-leading factory in Vietnam.

More information about Modmo and their product, Saigon, can be found on their

website, Facebook & Instagram profiles.