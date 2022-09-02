Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Two tenths split the two Spaniards in qualifying at Misano ahead of match point Saturday for Rueda.

Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship

David Salvador (Laglisse Academy) will start on pole position for the first time in the 2022 Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship season after setting a 1:42.526 in QP1 to beat title-chasing Jose Antonio Rueda (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) by 0.278s. Angel Piqueras makes it two Team Estrella Galicia 0,0 machines on the front row after improving late in QP2 to pinch P3 from second in the Championship Syarifudin Azman (SIC Racing).

Before Misano Salvador’s best qualifying result this year was a P3 in Valencia, but his opening qualifying session effort was enough to see him sit comfortably clear of the chasing pack – and in the second 30-minute session, no one was able to bridge the gap.

After starting P6 last time out in Portimao, Rueda will be pleased with a front row return ahead of a huge Saturday. The Spaniard boasts an 81-point in the Championship and needs to leave Misano with a 75-point advantage to claim the 2022 JuniorGP™ crown tomorrow, with Salvador acting as one of the riders who could stop that from happening.

Rueda’s teammate Piqueras did him a small favour by demoting Azman to P4 on the grid at the end of qualifying, as the Malaysian misses out on P3 by just 0.059s. Azman, as well as Salvador, will be going all out for victory hoping they can stop Rueda from clinching the title – and they all start inside the top four to make it a mouth-watering prospect.

2022 race winners David Alonso (Aspar Junior Team) and Colin Veijer (AGR Team) complete the second row of the grid to make it a compelling front couple of rows for Saturday’s spectacle. The JuniorGP™ race gets underway at 17:15 local time (GMT+2) at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, tune in to see if Rueda can wrap up the 2022 title – or if it goes onto Aragon.

