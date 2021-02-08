OUTDO TPR Pedercini are pleased to announce that they will run two Kawasaki ZX10-RR machines in this year’s FIM Superbike World Championship after signing a one-year contract with twenty-three-year-old Samuele Cavalieri.

A front runner in the Italian CIV Superbike series, Cavalieri becomes a full-time WorldSBK rider after making nine appearances in the Superbike World Championship as a substitute driver for Ducati teams Motocorsa and Barni Racing. Two 13th place finishes at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in 2019 are his best results to date.

Cavalieri will make his 2021 on-track Kawasaki debut alongside OUTDO TPR Pedercini’s other rider, the previously confirmed Loris Cresson, in the coming weeks.

Samuele Cavalieri: “I am incredibly happy and excited to be joining Team Pedercini Racing for my first full season in World Superbike. It will be my first season with Kawasaki. They have launched a new bike which we will have and so I am curious to try it as soon as possible. The first goal is gain experience as there are a lot of circuits that I have never seen, only on the PlayStation. It is important to take things step by step and improve the performance. Thanks to the team and to Lucio for giving me this opportunity and to all the sponsors who have made it possible.”

Lucio Pedercini: “I am happy to welcome Samuele to the team alongside Loris for 2021. To have two young riders in the team has for a long time been my idea and I am sure that they will both help each other. When I arrived in the World Superbike paddock in 1998 for the first two years, I was alone, but from 2000 we ran with three riders until 2017 I think, when we ran with two. For me, two young riders in the team was my goal and I will do my best to help them improve and progress with their racing careers as we need to see new, young talent coming through. It’s also good to have an Italian rider in the team. Samuele is a talent, he finished second in the 2020 Italian championship behind Lorenzo Savadori, who I know very well, as does everyone within the team. Samuele is the best choice for us to join Loris for this exciting new season and we can’t wait to begin our adventure together.”

