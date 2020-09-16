In the middle of a successful debut season for Red Bull KTM Tech3 in the Moto3 World Championship, both riders, Ayumu Sasaki and Deniz Öncü extend their contracts for the upcoming year in order to continue their great improvements already shown so far.

Just fresh off another strong performance, Sasaki is eager to keep up is learning curve aboard the KTM machine after showing some really impressive signs in both races at the Red Bull Ring and during the first of two rounds at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. Meanwhile, Öncü, who performed strong from the word go, aims to improve on his rookie campaign so far in gaining more experience within the ultra-competitive World Championship field, after displaying some really promising potential so far.

Deniz Öncü

“I’m super happy to continue one more year with this team. I really want to thank my manager Kenan (Sofuoglu) for always trusting in me and helping me during my career, likewise my family, my father, my mother, my brother. I’m very proud to stay in this team, because I believe a lot in Hervé, in my crew and everybody, who is inside the team. They all are pushing very hard to make me happy and to get good results, for which I’m really thankful. I believe that we will enjoy many nice moments together. Now I continue to work to make my dream come true.”

Ayumu Sasaki

“I’m very happy to state that I will stay with KTM and the Red Bull KTM Tech3 team for the 2021 season. This year has been a bit tough for us, changing the manufacturer, but we were getting stronger and stronger. Since Austria, we were fighting at the front and could show our potential. We made a big step, although the results are not what we wanted. I’m really proud to continue this journey, I’m really happy with the KTM bike at the moment and also with the team. I think we can be truly competitive also for next year. I can’t thank all the people involved enough, starting from KTM factory, Red Bull and all the guys from the team, especially also Hervé. We will try to finish the season strong and we have to prepare very well for next year and hopefully we can be one of the guys fighting for the championship next season.”

Hervé Poncharal

Team Manager

“I’m really, really delighted to announce the 2021 line-up for the Red Bull KTM Tech3 Moto3 team. 2020 was and is our very first season in Moto3. It’s a very exciting, interesting and nice experience. We had to learn this class, we had to create a brand-new group. Our technical crew, which is a new group, works really well and I am more than glad to reconfirm that everything will remain the same, the crew, but of course the two riders; Ayumu Sasaki, who is doing his first year in the Moto3 world with KTM and Deniz Öncü, who is just in the middle of his rookie season with us. They both show great potential, they just belong to our Moto3 group. It’s a true pleasure, that both, Ayumu and Deniz will be part of the 2021 Moto3 adventure for Red Bull KTM Tech3. Hopefully, our first top 5, our first podium and why not our first victory are coming soon.”

