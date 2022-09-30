Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The two Japanese riders end the day more than six tenths clear of the rest as action gets back underway at Buriram.

After a damp start, Ayumu Sasaki capitalised in FP2 for Moto3™ and set a 1:43.503 to head the eidl ahead of compatriot Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) on a 1:43.694. The duo were together over sixth tenths clear of the rest, with Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) leading that rest in third on a 1:44.330.

World Championship leader and Motegi winner Izan Guevara was seventh, six positions ahead of fellow Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team rider – and nearest rival for the title – Sergio Garcia.

Moto3™ was the only class which had not enjoyed any dry running on Friday morning, but halfway through FP2 the sun then made a cameo and the lap times began to tumble.

Suzuki looked like getting the sweep of the Friday sessions – a wet one and a dry one (eventually) – when he set a 1:43.694 in the last two minutes before the chequered flag.But Sasaki struck late to end the day 0.191 seconds clear of the Leopard Honda rider and 0.827 seconds up on Rossi.

Red Bull KTM Ajo teammates Daniel Holgado and Jaume Masia rounded out the top five, while Red Bull KTM Tech3’s Deniz Öncü was a commendable sixth as he grits his teeth with an injured finger after his highside in Warm Up five days ago at Motegi.

With the possibility of rain on Saturday morning, it was important for Guevara to make the top 14 cut-off for Q2 by claiming seventh on a 1:44.570. Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team), Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), and Scott Ogden (VisionTrack Racing Team) completed the top 10, ahead of Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power), Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers) and Garcia.

Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PruestelGP) just 0.004 seconds slower in 14th, and Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) missing out by only 0.007 seconds. Also outside the top 14 for now is John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) in 16th.

What will the weather throw at the Moto3™ riders next? FP3 takes place on Saturday from 09:00 (GMT +7), before qualifying from 12:35.

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – 1’43.503

2 Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +0.191

3 Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) – Honda – +0.827

