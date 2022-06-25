Sasaki Pips Suzuki To Pole At Assen

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The two Japanese riders are split by just 0.066, with Guevara completing the front row.

Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) took to the top late on in Moto3™ Q2, the Japanese rider denying compatriot and initial pacesetter Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) by just 0.066 to grab pole at the Motul TT Assen. Izan Guevara (GASGAS Aspar Team) completes the front row, 0.206 off the top, with his teammate and the Championship leader, Sergio Garcia (GASGAS Aspar Team), facing a fight back from P18.

In dry conditions at the TT Circuit Assen, there were only two real contenders for pole as Sasaki vs Suzuki lit up the timing screens. The latter also suffered a crash, rider ok, but that saw him miss out on the chance to reply as Sasaki took over on pole.

Behind the Japanese duo comes Guevara and then Friday’s fastest, David Muñoz (Boe Motorsports), as the impressive rookie continued to be such and heads the second row. Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) found some late time to secure fifth, ahead of fellow veteran Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Q1 graduate Adrian Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Tech3), Lorenzo Fellon (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) complete Row 3, with rookie Joel Kelso (CIP Green Power) next up as the rookie pipped John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) after a crash for the Brit.

So where is Garcia? All the way down in P18, and he has fellow frontrunner Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) just ahead of him as the two look to make quick progress on Sunday. Can they? We’ll find out from 11:00 (GMT +2), so make sure to tune in!

Moto3™ FRONT ROW

1 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – 1’41.296

2 Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +0.066

3 Izan Guevara (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team) – GASGAS – +0.206

Ayumu Sasaki: “I’m very happy. Four weeks ago, I didn’t imagine to come back in Germany and to do a pole position here. I feel very good, the bike was very good today, I felt very good over all the weekend, I have a great pace. I hope we can go to the summer break celebrating something amazing.”

