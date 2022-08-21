Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Japanese rider overcomes two Long Laps and slices back through from P24 to just pip compatriot Suzuki, with Muñoz third.

Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) directed a true Spielberg masterpiece in the CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, with the number 71 overcoming two Long Laps to slice back through the field from outside the top 20 and take the win. His second victory of the season, it was some statement. Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) came a very close second as he homed in to within 0.064, with David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) completing the podium.

Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) took the early lead from the front row before Sasaki took over at the front, but the number 71 was quickly given his notification to do his double Long Lap given for causing the collision at Silverstone. He dropped back into the classic freight train and made his way forward again, and then repeated the feat with some fastest laps all set one after the other. As low as P24 at one point, by Lap 10 the Japanese rider was back into the top six, and by 11 to go he was back in the lead.

Suzuki was on his tail as Öncü held third and Izan Guevara (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar) vs teammate and points leader Garcia raged behind in the group. Drama then hit with 7 to go for Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) as he crashed out, leaving nine riders in the front group before it split into two groups of four; Ivan Ortola (Angeluss MTA Team) fading slightly in the last few.

Sasaki, Suzuki, Öncü and Muñoz were the first, with Garcia, Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI), Guevara and polesitter Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in the second.

Starting the final lap, Sasaki led Suzuki, with Öncü fending off Muñoz. The first mover was Muñoz as he got past Öncü, and the Turk locked on to fight back. But the four were absolutely on the limit, and in the end the tension stayed high but the positions remained the same. Sasaki just, just stayed ahead to the line as Suzuki tried to draft but couldn’t, the Husqvarna rider able to complete the fairtyle – from the lead to 21st and back to the lead, holding on for victory.

Muñoz was able to keep third and take another impressive rookie podium, with Öncü forced to settle for fourth but maintaining his record of big points hauls in 2022 – and his record of being the sole scorer in every race. Garcia finishes in fifth place to gain a few points on teammate Guevara, who took P7. Moreira split the two in another impressive show of speed from the rookie Brazilian, and Holgado, from his first pole, was P8 and just 0.035 behind Guevara over the line.

John McPhee (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) took ninth ahead of Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power), with both passing Ortola. A second behind the Spaniard, Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) had a tough day at the office, taking P12 and only a few points. Ryusei Yamanaka (MT Helmets – MSI), Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) and Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) completed that group and the points scorers in Spielberg.

Sasaki struck back in style on Sunday, and he’s now fourth overall – only 55 off the top and six behind Foggia. What will San Marino bring? We’ll find out in two weeks!

Moto3™ PODIUM

1 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – 39’03.516

2 Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +0.064

3 David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) – KTM – +0.292

Ayumu Sasaki: “I don’t know, I just never gave up. Last week in Silverstone, I made a mistake, it was my fault, and I got penalised. This season has been really tough for me but every hurdle in front of me, I am overcoming, and today I just didn’t give up. I got here on Friday knowing I had a penalty but still I thought, ‘Okay, then I have to be faster than anyone else, and then win the race.’ I think my attitude was very good all weekend. I rode by myself in qualifying and had incredible pace. Fortunately, it was dry, and incredibly, every lap, I didn’t make a mistake. Even on the last lap, I was faster than in qualifying, which is incredible. I just want to say thank you to all the people. It’s a home race for KTM and for my sponsor, Red Bull, so it’s just incredible and hopefully we can catch the front guys in the Championship in the last seven races..”

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security