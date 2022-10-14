Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

The Japanese rider once again tops the timesheets on Friday as the Moto3™ crown reaches match point.

It was a Japanese 1-2 on Friday last time out and it’s the same as the Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix gets in gear. Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) was quickest by 0.189 ahead of Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing), with rookie Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) impressing in third on his debut at The Island – after also topping FP1.

As conditions improved, in FP2 every single rider also improved their time significantly by the end of the session. Behind Sasaki and Suzuki there were a few tenths back to Moreira, but then it tightened up again and it’s Championship leader Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) who ends the day in fourth – despite a crash in FP1.

Still, he’s only 0.025 ahead of teammate Sergio Garcia (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), and Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) is close behind in sixth as they, and Sasaki, look to stop Guevara taking the crown. The number 28 is 49 points clear and needs more than 50 in hand by the flag to secure the title.

Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team), Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team), Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Adrian Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Tech3) complete the top ten… and Fernandez has a double Long Lap to take this weekend for his part in a crash in Buriram.

See who’ll make the cut for Q2 at 9:00 (GMT +11) local time on Saturday morning, before qualifying sets the grid Down Under from 12:35!

FRIDAY: TOP 3

1 Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) – Husqvarna – 1’37.797

2 Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing) – Honda – +0.189

3 Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) – KTM – +0.408

