Save £500 On Suzuki’s Sv650 This Summer

Suzuki has added the ever-popular SV650 to its Summer Savings campaign, with the V-twin middleweight now available with a £500 off test ride incentive.

It means the machine that arguably launched the booming middleweight naked market can be had for just £6,099.

The SV650 produces 73PS, is capable of averaging nearly 70mpg in every day riding conditions, and uses Suzuki’s easy start function and low RPM assist.

Owning an SV650 became almost a rite of passage for riders progressing from smaller, learner-friendly machines. Today it finds favour with new and experienced riders alike thanks to its manageability and fun, easy-to-ride nature.

