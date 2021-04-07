Say Hello To The Gasgas Bicycles E-mtb Line-up

Exciting 11-bike pedal-assist mountain bike range expands the GASGAS family

Here they are! Increasing our line-up of performance bikes, we’re super excited to announce the arrival of our 2021 Enduro Cross, Trail Cross, Cross Country and Dual Cross eMTB bicycles. Introducing 11 pedal-assist mountain bikes, we’ve used our technical know-how, experience, and passion to create a range of bikes to suit everyone, enabling riders to hit the trails and seek out fun and adventure.

11-bike 2021 Enduro Cross, Trail Cross, Cross Country and Dual Cross line-up

State-of-the-art Yamaha motors at the heart of all GASGAS Bicycles

GASGAS Bicycles team up with MTB Trial world champion Kenny Belaey

Ushering in a new era, we’ve ensured that GASGAS Bicycles are now flying the flag in key sectors of the mountain biking and leisure trekking bike market. With our focus on pedal-assist cycling and e-mobility, our full model line-up of Enduro Cross, Trail Cross, Cross Country and Dual Cross bikes have been thoughtfully designed with each catering to the specific needs, technical abilities, and budgets of a wide range of riders. With 11 bikes (did we mention that!) available across the entire range, riders can be sure to find a build option that’s right for them.

For hardcore eMTB riders, the Enduro Cross and Trail Cross models will definitely get the blood pumping. Put simply, the Enduro Cross is a must have for those serious about downhill fun. With Yamaha mounted motors and internal batteries helping to flatten out the steepest of climbs, its long-travel suspension, slack geometry and mixed wheel sizes ensure the rowdiest of trails can be confidently tamed.

If big, open mountain adventures are your passion, our Trail Cross is the bike for you. The full-suspension eMTB is built to tackle rides where climbing and descending is the name of the game – those super fun singletrack trails and exposed mountain-side tracks that put the biggest smiles on riders’ faces.

Staying true to our belief that there should be a bike to suit everyone’s individuality and needs, the Cross Country and Dual Cross models offer the best of on-and-off-road cycling. A perfect entry point to eMTB, our Cross Country is key to building those singletrack skills and confidence, while opening up a whole new world of cycling. Ready for all occasions, the trekking-focused Dual Cross delivers the best of both road and mountain biking. A thoroughbred workhorse, it takes work commutes and scenic bike rides in its stride.

All our GASGAS Bicycles proudly feature a Yamaha motor at the heart of their build. The originators of pedal assisted cycling, these drive units are tried and trusted across the mountain biking community and boast cutting-edge technology.

Helping to grow the visibility of GASGAS Bicycles at the track and on the trails will be GASGAS Motorcycles’ factory racers, together with free-riding supremo Adrian Guggemos. Super talented on all forms of two-wheeled bikes, watch out for Adrian as he gets loose on his Enduro Cross.

We’re also super happy to announce that Kenny Belaey has officially come onboard, getting in on the GASGAS action on his Enduro Cross bike. With multiple MTB Trial world titles in his back pocket, his skills on two wheels are simply amazing. We’re kinda excited to see what he’s got planned during the weeks and months ahead!

For model year 2021, GASGAS Bicycles will be available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Italy, France, Netherlands, Belgium, with further market expansion into North America already planned for our 2022 models.

For more information on the new range of GASGAS Bicycles, contact your local GASGAS dealer.

