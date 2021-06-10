The first round of the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup also marks the start of the new SBK® Roadway programme, a new initiative to help young riders to “build” and reveal their talent in the WorldSBK pathway.

The SBK® Roadway programme is a Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) initiative aiming to integrate emerging talents within the WorldSBK paddock, while giving them the opportunity to compete in a professional racing environment with the ambition to, one day, see them race in the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup is the first project set to join the SBK® Roadway initiative. Set to begin at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” throughout the Pirelli Made in Italy Emilia-Romagna Round held from the 11th to the 13th of June 2021, the 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will take place alongside six rounds of the Championship. The 27 young riders on the provisionally permanent entry list, aged from 12 to 20 years old from all around the globe will compete across six double-header rounds, making it a total of 12 races, as they make their way towards world championship competition.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director:

“The SBK® Roadway programme is a key initiative for DWO as we aim to develop young talents to the WorldSBK family. It is very important for us to support younger generations in the early stages of their career in a safe and professional environment. The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup is the first path to this new programme and we would like to thank Yamaha for joining the initiative. We look forward to building more routes to the SBK® Roadway and discovering the future Champions of WorldSBK.”

