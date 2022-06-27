Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Segway, the iconic electric stand-on personal transporter manufacturer, is about to enter the UK’s exploding electric vehicle market by introducing a range of pioneering E-mopeds and scooters.

The manufacturer is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of innovation. It has been leading the way in electric mobility for over two decades. Its new line-up of ‘smart’ e-models is set to take the brand to another level of affordable, congestion-busting, environmentally-friendly ingenuity.

A fresh, modern look, bright colour options, lightweight frame, jump-on-and-go features, removable battery, and a keen price tag will help ensure the Segway powered-two-wheelers are an instant hit with learner and licensed riders alike. But, delve a little deeper, and there is far more to offer with many tech-savvy details designed to keep both machine and rider safe with App-operated functions.

An Airlock system, activated via a mobile App, automatically locks and unlocks the Segway electric moped/scooter when the operator is within two to ten metres of the machine. That same App will provide data for each ride, show where the machine is parked, send an alert if the e-moped/scooter is moved and provide tracking.

Thanks to two high-performance sensors on both the seat and the parking stand, the Segway will actively judge whether it is safe to start riding or not. It will not move forward if, for instance, the parking stand is extended, or if the rider isn’t firmly seated on the vehicle.

Three models will initially be available – B110S, E110S and E125S – with achievable ranges of up to 100+miles and maximum power output of 3KW.

Retail prices will be in the £2,200 to £3,500 bracket.

For further information visit www.motors.segway.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security