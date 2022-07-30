Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

MotoAmerica and Brainerd International Raceway regretfully announce the passing of Scott Briody of Hannacroix, New York, who succumbed to injuries suffered in a single-motorcycle crash on July 29 at Brainerd International Raceway in Brainerd, Minnesota. Briody was 50 years old.

Briody was a competitor in MotoAmerica’s Stock 1000 class and the accident occurred during the first qualifying session for the class on Friday afternoon.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Scott Briody,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his team and the MotoAmerica paddock.”

All on-track activity was cancelled for the remainder of Friday at BIR out of respect for Briody’s passing.

