Scott Ogden And Josh Whatley Move To The Moto3 World Championship

The 2019 BTC Champion and fellow BTC alumnus become the first riders from the Cup to arrive in the Grand Prix paddock via the Road to MotoGP™

2019 British Talent Cup Champion Scott Ogden and fellow BTC alumnus Josh Whatley will make the move to the MotoGP™ paddock for 2022! Ogden, who took the crown in the second season of the BTC in 2019, will race with the new VisionTrack Honda Racing Team in the Moto3™ World Championship next year, joined by compatriot Whatley.

British racing legend Michael Laverty created the MLav VisionTrack Academy in 2020, with a presence since established in both the Honda British Talent Cup and the new FIM MiniGP UK Series. The recently-announced VisionTrack Honda Racing Team will now take the project to the next level in the Moto3™ World Championship in 2022, with Ogden and Whatley confirmed as the line-up.

Ogden won the BTC in 2019 and took the next step on the Road to MotoGP™ thereafter, racing with the Junior Talent Team in the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship and taking on the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. For 2021 he moved to the Aspar Junior Team in the FIM Moto3™ JWCh and took a stunning first win in the class at Jerez, as well as continuing his Rookies adventure. Now, he’ll graduate full-time to the Grand Prix paddock.

Whatley also raced in the BTC in its first season in 2018, coming fourth overall and taking a number of podiums after an impressive year. He added the Hawkers European Talent Cup to his CV in 2019, before then moving to the FIM Moto3™ Junior WCh. 2021 has seen him take a key step forward into regular top ten contention ahead of his Grand Prix debut in 2022.

The Honda British Talent Cup would like to congratulate both Ogden and Whatley on their graduation to Moto3™ and wish them the best of luck in their new adventure – likewise Laverty and everyone in the new VisionTrack Honda Racing Team!

Top photo: © Gold and Goose/VisionTrack Honda Racing Team. Below: BTC photos provided for editorial use

