Scott Redding becomes a new member of the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family in 2022.

BMW Motorrad Motorsport welcomes a new family member for the 2022 FIM Superbike Championship: 28-year old Brit Scott Redding will compete on the BMW M 1000 RR for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team in the coming season.

Redding has been active in different world championship classes since 2008, including racing in MotoGP for five years. In 2019, he competed in the British Superbike Championship (BSB) for one season and secured the title. For the 2020 season, he switched to the Superbike World Championship in which he convinces with a strong performance.

Redding will compete in the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team as a team-mate of Dutchman Michael van der Mark in the 2022 season. In addition, talks are currently underway between BMW Motorrad Motorsport and Tom Sykes (GBR) about a contract extension for the 2022 World Superbike season. Accordingly, all other constellations will be announced at a later date.

Quotes.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “We are very pleased to welcome Scott to our WorldSBK family. In the last years, he has proven to make a great transition from GP through BSB into WorldSBK, to become one of the strongest riders in the field. We are therefore convinced that Scott, with his fighting spirit and absolute will to win, is the perfect new addition for the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and another reinforcement for our entire WorldSBK project. A warm welcome to Scott, we are looking forward to a strong collaboration.”

Shaun Muir, Team Principal BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “We have been following Scott’s career for a number of years and are delighted that he will now become a part of our team. His successes speak for themselves and it is great that he will bring his skills and his experience to the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team in the future. With getting him on board, BMW Motorrad Motorsport once more underlines the huge importance of the WorldSBK project and the aim of establishing themselves at the very top.”

