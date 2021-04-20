SCOTT Sports to partner with Revo ACU British Motocross Championship Fuelled by Gulf Race Fuels.

It is with great pleasure RHL Activities announce SCOTT Sport has become a partner for the 2021 Revo ACU British Motocross Championship Fuelled by Gulf Race Fuels. SCOTT Sports will be working with the Championship as brand activation to advance the visibility of the Championship.

In 1970, SCOTT entered the motocross goggle market with the first-ever motocross specific goggle and later introduced motocross boots, grips and accessories. They are well known in the industry for high quality and distinguishing goggle range. SCOTT Sports are also innovators and pioneers in technology within the industry.

“It is with great pleasure SCOTT Sports announce its partnership for this year with RHL. The partnership will commence with immediate effect, remaining until the completion of the 2021/2022 season. We look forward to supporting the British Motocross Championship for another year and can’t wait for racing to commence” Mark Wood, Sports Division Sales Manager

“I am pleased to announce that SCOTT Sport has once again joined us as a partner for the Revo ACU British Motocross Championship Fuelled by Gulf Race Fuels 2021 season. We are excited to have such an exemplary brand supporting the Championship and look forward to working with the team.” Gareth Hockey, Director of RHL Activities

To find out more about SCOTT sports visit www.scott-sports.com and to keep up to date with the Championship head over to www.rhlactivities.com

