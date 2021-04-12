Scottoiler is now an official supplier to KTM with a new Scottoiler KTM kit.

Seamlessly integrated into the motorcycle, the new Scottoiler KTM Chain Oiler Kit has been developed primarily for KTM’s range of new adventure bikes – with KTM unique parts to simplify installation on these selected models. The project with KTM originally began with the development of a vacuum operated chain oiler kit for the new 1290 Super Adventure and subsequently grew to include a number of other models, including the 790 & 890 Adventure, R & Rally as well as the 690 Enduro R and SMC R models.

Commercial Director, Matthias Ennen, commented – “We’ve been working closely with KTM to combine our already excellent chain oiling expertise with that of KTM’s development team general bike experience and heritage to create the ideal product for KTM riders.

We’re all delighted to partner up with another market leader leading manufacturer and spread the good word of proper chain maintenance worldwide.

Featuring in KTM’s exclusive Powerparts Accessories Range this new Scottoiler kit further establishes Scottoiler as the world leader in chain lubrication systems for motorcycles.

The new Scottoiler KTM kits are available to KTM dealers from March 2021 in standard and high temperature variants providing options to optimise performance in different climates.

For more information on Scottoiler head to the official website: http://www.scottoiler.com/

