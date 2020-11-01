While COVID-19 has cast the hammer of cancellation down on the highlight of the year – Motorcycle Live – we want to keep the same incredible Scottoiler offers for all of our appreciated customers – new or old. Scottoiler are pleased to announce that Special Show Prices will be in place on Scottoiler’s website and participating retailers as part of Motorcycle Live Online!

Offers of up to 25% will be applied across the board to Scottoiler’s popular product range – with all three chain oilers included! Accessories such as the Traveller Expansion Bag and the Scorpion will be on promotion, as well as popular Scottoil and FS 365 bundle deals!

Promotions will run from the 21st of November 2020 all the way through to the 30th November 2020 – concurrently with Motorcycle Live Online.

Follow the link below or visit our social channels to find out more about our offers, our new products and perhaps even snag yourself a cheeky prize!

