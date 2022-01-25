Scrambler Ducati and RefrigiWear, the historic clothing brand created in New York in 1954, present a limited edition licensed collection that enhances the original, iconic and urban essence of both brands.

RefrigiWear x Scrambler Ducati, which comes about from a partnership between the two brands, presents a unisex capsule collection with a dual brand that combines the passion for two wheels with a fashion attitude, embracing the streetwear nature of RefrigiWear and the self-expression of Ducati Scrambler.

Presented for the first time in Florence at Pitti Uomo – among the most prestigious international fairs in the fashion-clothing sector – the spring / summer 2022 collection includes a bomber jacket, a windproof jacket with hood, a sweatshirt and two backpacks. All models are meticulously detailed and characterized by the RefrigiWear x Scrambler Ducati mash-up logo.

The aesthetic impact of the garments is decisive and recognizable, the design stands out thanks to the dynamism of the pattern inspired by street culture. The predominant colours are ochre yellow or military green combined with black, colours that have always identified the two protagonists.

The extension of the licensed collaboration has already been confirmed for a line in the 2022 autumn / winter season, which will see two iconic RefrigiWear models combined with the creative and rebellious touch of Ducati Scrambler.

The collection will be available starting from spring in the RefrigiWear and Ducati sales networks, as well as on the Ducati online shop.

