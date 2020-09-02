Secure Navigation With WunderlichWunderlich’s Navigation Lock offers peace of mind for BMW RT owners, helping to guard the expensive OE Navigator system against would-be thieves.

The RT’s original sat nav has no way of being secured, so it can be quickly removed by an opportunist when left unattended.

Quick and easy to fit and operate, Wunderlich’s Navigation Lock works with the original BMW central locking system to secure the sat nav automatically; whenever the central locking is activated, the servo motor locks the Navigator in place – no separate keys or fiddly locks.

The lock attaches discreetly beneath the shell of the sat nav unit via a tailored steel bracket. Power comes through original connections, for plug-and-play fitting.

The Wunderlich Navigation Lock fits both R 1250 RT and R 1200 RT LC models with central locking, and is compatible with the Navigator 4, 5 and 6 models.

It’s made in Germany, comes with a five-year warranty and retails at £149 including VAT.

Visit Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner and no.1 for BMW motorcycle accessories www.nippynormans.com to find out more.

Subscribe to our news channels

Superbike News Channel on Google News
Superbike News Channel on Apple News
Superbike News Feed Burner
Superbike News RSS Feed

Subscribe to our Google News Channel

Subscribe to our Apple News Channel

Subscribe to our Feedburner feed

Our Rss feed for your feed reader

Biker T-Shirts UK - Check out their wesbite by clicking here

Biker T-Shirts 
Superbike News

For More Info

For More Info

For More Info

For More Info

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR