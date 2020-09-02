Wunderlich’s Navigation Lock offers peace of mind for BMW RT owners, helping to guard the expensive OE Navigator system against would-be thieves.

The RT’s original sat nav has no way of being secured, so it can be quickly removed by an opportunist when left unattended.

Quick and easy to fit and operate, Wunderlich’s Navigation Lock works with the original BMW central locking system to secure the sat nav automatically; whenever the central locking is activated, the servo motor locks the Navigator in place – no separate keys or fiddly locks.

The lock attaches discreetly beneath the shell of the sat nav unit via a tailored steel bracket. Power comes through original connections, for plug-and-play fitting.

The Wunderlich Navigation Lock fits both R 1250 RT and R 1200 RT LC models with central locking, and is compatible with the Navigator 4, 5 and 6 models.

It’s made in Germany, comes with a five-year warranty and retails at £149 including VAT.

Visit Wunderlich’s exclusive UK partner and no.1 for BMW motorcycle accessories www.nippynormans.com to find out more.