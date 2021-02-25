See The Light With Sw-motech

Sealed against the elements, tailored to fit with minimum fuss and pumping out an impressive 800 lumens, SW-Motech Evo High Beam Lights are a must for any adventure touring bike.

Featuring powerful, trouble-free LEDs, Evo High Beam Lights push out a long-distance narrow dispersion of light, to help riders spot potential hazards in good time, and make themselves more visible to others too – either on or off road.

LED units consume significantly less wattage than traditional bulbs, putting less strain on the bike’s battery and freeing up power for other accessories like sat-navs and smartphones. They’re also long-lasting and maintenance-free, for a fit and forget experience – another welcome benefit for long-distance riders.

Each light features a sealed IP69K-rated aluminium casing, resistant to water, heat and dust, even at high pressure. They measure just 7.1cm in diameter, so are unobtrusive wherever mounted.

Model specific, the lights mount on existing points on the bike, using high quality powder coated steel brackets, and stainless fastenings. Riders also have the option of mounting on crash bars, should they prefer.

The kit also comes with a complete wiring loom, which connects directly to the motorcycle’s battery – no cutting into existing wiring required.

A splash-proof handlebar switch, thoughtfully illuminated for easy operation in the dark, is also provided ready-to-fit.

SW-Motech Evo High Beam Lights are available for most popular adventure models. For example, the kit to fit the new Triumph Tiger 900 GT and Rally retails at £308.88 including VAT, and comes with everything needed to fit and detailed instructions too.

For a full fitment list visit the brand new SW-Motech UK website at sw-motech.co.uk

0 x Have your say:

If you would like to receive our headlines daily to your email inbox then sign up to our newsletter here