Segway E300SE Landing at UK Dealers In May

Segway has released details of its all-new E300SE scooter model that is set to land in UK motorcycle dealer showrooms in May.

The iconic, self-balancing personal transporter manufacturer entered the UK’s exploding electric vehicle market last year by introducing a range of pioneering 50cc equivalent E-scooters. The new E300SE model delivers performance similar to a 125cc scooter and acceleration up to 30 mph in line with a 300cc scooter.

The Segway scooter range offers a fresh, modern look, bright colour options, a lightweight frame, jump-on-and-go features, a removable battery, and a keen price tag to help make the Segway powered-two-wheelers an instant hit with learner and licensed riders alike.

The new Segway E300SE features a 300cc riding experience for A1 (125cc) licence holders with a 0 to 30mph figure of just 2.9 seconds. It boasts a 150km range with the two standard-fitment batteries in place, and there is room for an additional battery, which increases the range by another 50%. The high-tech electric motor produces 10kw maximum output and 200N.m of torque to deliver a top speed of over 60mph, and the Dual-Channel ABS system keeps the E300SE safely and securely under control.

Other class-leading features include top-quality Maxxis semi-slick tyres, hydraulic front suspension and nitrogen-charged dual-shock rear suspension.

The E300SE is designed to suit all rider heights, and the long seat makes it easy to accommodate a passenger. Under the seat there is 34 litres of storage space, or 17 litres if the third battery is fitted.

An LED dashboard provides on-board information and, of course, high-power LED lights are fitted front and rear.

The high tech continues with Smart Connectivity via a mobile phone app, which allows remote lock/unlock, and provides trip data and location of the machine via GPS.

The new Segway E300SE will be available in Glossy Black at Segway dealers in May . It is priced at £4499.00 and currently qualifies for a £500 OLEV discount making it £3,999.00. (inc VAT plus On The Road Charges). Warranty is 3 years (parts and labour).

For further information and Segway dealer locator visit http://motors.segway.com/uk

Segway E300SE Specification

Max. Speed(km/h) – 105 km/h

Acceleration – 2.9s (0-50km/h)

Typical range (KM) – 130 km

WMTC range (KM) – 85km WMTC stage 3

Dimensions (L*W*H) – 1855x680x1175mm

Curb weight – 127 kg

Battery capacity – Standard: 4000Wh. 6000Wh with 3rd battery

Battery life (Cycle) – [email protected]/osoc

Charging time (Hours) – About 5.5 hrs

Rated power (KW) – 7.8 KW

Maximum power (KW) – 10 KW

Maximum Torque – 200 N.m

Space under Seat – 34L (17L with 3rd Battery)

Tyre type – Front:’ 00/70-12; Rear 120/70-12

Front Suspension – Hydraulic & Spring shock absorber

Rear Suspension – Nitrogen Air & Spring shock absorber (Adjustable)

Brakes – Front: 220mm disc; Rear 180mm disc

ABS – Dual channel ABS

TCS – Smart Traction Control System

Wheelbase – 1360mm

Ground clearance – 148 mm

Smart functions – RideyGO! System

GPS – Yes

Price – Segway E300SE (L3 category) £4499.00. Less £500 OLEV – £3,999.00. (inc vat plus OTR)

Warranty – 3 years

Pictured: Segway E300SE