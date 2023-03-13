Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsSegway E300SE Landing at UK Dealers In May

Segway E300SE Landing at UK Dealers In May

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKBiker T-shirts

Segway E300se Landing At Uk Dealers In MaySegway has released details of its all-new E300SE scooter model that is set to land in UK motorcycle dealer showrooms in May.

The iconic, self-balancing personal transporter manufacturer entered the UK’s exploding electric vehicle market last year by introducing a range of pioneering 50cc equivalent E-scooters. The new E300SE model delivers performance similar to a 125cc scooter and acceleration up to 30 mph in line with a 300cc scooter.

The Segway scooter range offers a fresh, modern look, bright colour options, a lightweight frame, jump-on-and-go features, a removable battery, and a keen price tag to help make the Segway powered-two-wheelers an instant hit with learner and licensed riders alike.

The new Segway E300SE features a 300cc riding experience for A1 (125cc) licence holders with a 0 to 30mph figure of just 2.9 seconds. It boasts a 150km range with the two standard-fitment batteries in place, and there is room for an additional battery, which increases the range by another 50%. The high-tech electric motor produces 10kw maximum output and 200N.m of torque to deliver a top speed of over 60mph, and the Dual-Channel ABS system keeps the E300SE safely and securely under control.

Other class-leading features include top-quality Maxxis semi-slick tyres, hydraulic front suspension and nitrogen-charged dual-shock rear suspension.

The E300SE is designed to suit all rider heights, and the long seat makes it easy to accommodate a passenger. Under the seat there is 34 litres of storage space, or 17 litres if the third battery is fitted.

An LED dashboard provides on-board information and, of course, high-power LED lights are fitted front and rear.

The high tech continues with Smart Connectivity via a mobile phone app, which allows remote lock/unlock, and provides trip data and location of the machine via GPS.

The new Segway E300SE will be available in Glossy Black at Segway dealers in May . It is priced at £4499.00 and currently qualifies for a £500 OLEV discount making it £3,999.00. (inc VAT plus On The Road Charges). Warranty is 3 years (parts and labour).

For further information and Segway dealer locator visit http://motors.segway.com/uk

Segway E300SE Specification

Max. Speed(km/h) – 105 km/h
Acceleration – 2.9s (0-50km/h)
Typical range (KM) – 130 km
WMTC range (KM) – 85km WMTC stage 3
Dimensions (L*W*H) – 1855x680x1175mm
Curb weight – 127 kg
Battery capacity – Standard: 4000Wh. 6000Wh with 3rd battery
Battery life (Cycle) – [email protected]/osoc
Charging time (Hours) – About 5.5 hrs
Rated power (KW) – 7.8 KW
Maximum power (KW) – 10 KW
Maximum Torque – 200 N.m
Space under Seat – 34L (17L with 3rd Battery)
Tyre type – Front:’ 00/70-12; Rear 120/70-12
Front Suspension – Hydraulic & Spring shock absorber
Rear Suspension – Nitrogen Air & Spring shock absorber (Adjustable)
Brakes – Front: 220mm disc; Rear 180mm disc
ABS – Dual channel ABS
TCS – Smart Traction Control System
Wheelbase – 1360mm
Ground clearance – 148 mm
Smart functions – RideyGO! System
GPS – Yes

Price – Segway E300SE (L3 category) £4499.00. Less £500 OLEV – £3,999.00. (inc vat plus OTR)
Warranty – 3 years

Pictured: Segway E300SE

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Arai Quantic

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

Previous article
New tours and partnerships make the Ducati Borgo Panigale Experience even more exclusive

RELATED ARTICLES

Search

Follow us on socials

Subscribe to our newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

spot_img
spot_img

Must Read

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
New Tours And Partnerships Make The Ducati Borgo Panigale Experience Even More Exclusive

New tours and partnerships make the Ducati Borgo Panigale Experience even...

Frank Duggan - 0