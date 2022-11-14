Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Segway, the iconic electric, self-balancing personal transporter manufacturer, has entered the UK’s exploding electric vehicle market by introducing a range of pioneering e-scooters.

As a UK launch special offer, Segway Motors UK is offering customers who buy a new Segway B110S, E110S, or E125S electric scooter either a free rack and top box combo, or a free Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) course.

The quality Segway rack and top box combo will allow Segway riders to carry their essential ‘stuff’ around town securely. Or, for those wannabe e-scooter riders who have yet to pass the necessary test to enable them to ride on the road, Segway will include Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) as part of the purchase price, which means, once qualified, riders can get on and go with a Segway e-scooter from the age of 16-years! How cool is that?

The Segway scooter range offers a fresh, modern look, bright colour options, lightweight frame, jump-on-and-go features, removable battery, and a keen price tag to help make the Segway powered-two-wheelers an instant hit with learner and licensed riders alike.

For further information and dealer locator visit http://motors.segway.com/uk

Pictured: Segway E110S

