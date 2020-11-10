Sena & Interphone – Mesh United

Interphone and Sena to share communication platforms from 2021, connecting riders worldwide.

Two global leaders in Bluetooth® communication solutions for the powersports market, Sena Technologies and Interphone, have announced a strategic alliance in the motorcycle market that will bring a more unified communication network to riders around the world.

Starting in 2021, Interphone products will share Sena’s proprietary communication technology, allowing for complete connectivity between existing Sena devices and the new Interphone product line.

COMPATIBILITY FOR BOTH BLUETOOTH & MESH DEVICES

Sena has been innovating motorcycle communication devices for over a decade, using Bluetooth and, more recently, premium Mesh technology, to change the way motorcyclists communicate with one another while riding. In an effort to make it easier for riders across the globe to connect, Interphone products will now use Sena’s Bluetooth and Mesh 2.0 technology.

MESH UNITED

In addition to original Bluetooth, Sena is excited to be offering top-of-the-line Mesh 2.0 technology to the Interphone product line. With the simple touch of a button, Mesh 2.0 allows almost limitless rider connections, with incredibly fast data transmission, for unrivalled audio quality.

Interphone users will now be able to experience Mesh 2.0 and effortlessly connect with the huge number of riders already using Sena Mesh 2.0.

More information on Mesh 2.0 can be found at www.sena.com/mesh-two

INTERPHONE PRODUCT LINE

Early in 2021, Interphone will launch their first range of products equipped with Sena’s communication technology; two will feature Bluetooth technology and one will have premium Mesh 2.0 technology. Both Sena and Interphone look forward to this long-term partnership, which will keep riders in seamless communication for years to come.

The following Interphone products will be available early in 2021:

UCOM2 (Bluetooth 5)

UCOM4 (Bluetooth 5)

UCOM16 (Bluetooth 5 & Mesh 2.0)

About INTERPHONE

Cellularline S.p.A., founded in Italy’s Reggio Emilia in 1990, is the leading company in the smartphone and tablet accessories sector. Thanks to its long experience in the field of smartphone accessories, Cellularline created Interphone, a special division, focussed on technical expertise, that produces a complete range of Bluetooth® products designed to improve and redefine communication on the move, ensuring a safer and more exciting experience.

About Sena Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1998, Sena Technologies, Inc. is the leading innovator in the motorcycle and outdoor sports communication market. After long-standing success producing enterprise level Bluetooth® networking products, Sena released its first Bluetooth intercom headset for motorcyclists in 2010 and has continued to lead the category by developing innovative motorcycle and outdoor sport communications devices, including intercoms with integrated cameras, smart helmets, Mesh intercom technology, and a variety of software and apps which power and control the hardware.

Sena has become the Bluetooth communication supplier of choice for the industry’s leading motorcycle and helmet OEMs.

