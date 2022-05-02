Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Sena Technologies, Inc. the world’s leader in Bluetooth® communication solutions for powersports launches on the European market the first products of its Sena Quantum series with premium Sound By Harman Kardon. Each product in the Sena Quantum Series, presented in worldwide preview at Eicma 2021, features all-new speakers and microphone, which were both created with the unparalleled audio experts at Harman Kardon to provide world-class sound inside of a motorcycle helmet. Sena’s strength in motorcycle communication paired with Harman Kardon’s exceptional audio expertise have come together to create an epic line of products, the Sena Quantum Series.

PREMIUM / POWERED / AUDIO

Each product in the Sena Quantum series features Sound By Harman Kardon along with Sena’s industry-leading Mesh Intercom™ technology. Now available for the European market you will find 50C, the long-awaited device with Sena’s top-of-the-line communication technology and built-in 4K action camera; and the new versions of 50S and 50R* with speakers and microphone redesigned by Harman Kardon experts.

50C

Premium Sound By Harman Kardon, robust and reliable Mesh Intercom™ technology, now with a 4K action camera. Sena’s highly-anticipated Mesh communication device with an integrated camera is here, meet the 50C. The 50C is a motorcycle communication device and action camera in one that allows riders to shoot video in 4K at 30 frames per second or take 12MP photos in still shot, burst, or time-lapse mode. Capture your ride with the exceptional audio AND video of the 50C.

50S

The motorcycle industry’s leading communication device just got better with Sound By Harman Kardon. The helmet-mounted 50S packs premium Mesh and Bluetooth® communication capability into an sleek device with Sena’s tried and true jog-dial design. Connect with limitless riders over Sena’s Mesh network or pair your smartphone to listen to music, GPS, or take phone calls all through premium Sound By Harman Kardon speakers.

50R*

The Sena 50R packs the same advanced feature set as the 50S, but offers a sleek three-button design and a low-profile form factor that lays more flush to your motorcycle helmet. Sound By Harman Kardon speakers and microphone make your riding experience more immersive with unmatched audio levels for intercom, music, GPS, phone calls, and more. Riders can enjoy one-click-to-connect Mesh Intercom ™ and Bluetooth intercom with the 50R.

NEW SENA MOTORCYCLES APP

The new Sena Motorcycles App gives users a way to visually configure your device’s settings. Download the app to customize a variety of settings and features on your Sena Quantum series device, including the ability to remotely manage channel settings for Open Mesh, or even set a private group for Group Mesh.

EXTENDED WARRANTY

Each communication device in the Quantum Series features an extended 3-year warranty. Sena is committed to producing quality products and supporting customers long after a purchase.

