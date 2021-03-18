Sepang Racing Team has rewarded its supporters with a fantastic new fan community initiative launched on March 18. Emulating the concept of the ‘12th Man of the Match’ in football, the ‘7th Gear’ are the supporters who will become extended members of the team.

Sepang Racing Team’s #Wearethe7THGEAR has already been teased during the team’s launch on March 1, and prior to that through a fan competition to design the official logo. #Wearethe7THGEAR will offer fans the chance to go behind the scenes and benefit from an enhanced fan experience.

Fans can join a global community of Sepang Racing Team supporters, get exclusive behind the scenes access via the fans’ official website, enjoy 20% discount on SRT Official Merchandise and enjoy upcoming special deals from SRT partners. They will also have the chance to meet the team and riders and join special RiderMeet sessions with PSRT riders scheduled throughout the year. Fans can enjoy all this simply by purchasing the exclusive #Wearethe7THGEAR Kit with seven special edition items valued at €50 or MYR245.

In addition to this, and the full list of benefits found on the website, the first 50 fans to register and show their support before the first European race of the season – the Portuguese GP on April 18 – will receive a limited edition PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2020 miniature KYT Helmet worth €150.

The kick-off activation for #Wearethe7THGEAR started on January 18, when fans were invited to show their creative talent to create the logo for the community. The competition saw over 20 entries, with a selection of the best entries being put forward for a fan vote. The winner of the contest will join the team at a selected race this season and will receive the full #Wearethe7THGEAR kit.

Counting down to the season-opening race in Qatar, fans are encouraged to register now to enjoy benefits from the soonest opportunity.

Be part of #Wearethe7THGEAR now, visit fans.sepangracingteam.com

Razlan Razali

Being able to reward our fans with something extra has been a long standing desire of mine and I’m pleased that we are able to launch our extended arm with #Wearethe7THGEAR at the start of the 2021 season. Our fans are the lifeblood of the team, and we truly think of them as part of us. They are the 7th gear that pushes us to do better and to be a winning team. We are looking at ways to give fans incredible access to the team as well as great value and we expect to keep developing our offering. It has been an incredible journey for the team over the past two seasons and we want to reward our supporters in the best way possible. We were overwhelmed with the interest shown by the response to the logo competition, it was clear the level of passion shown and there were some great designs; it’s a shame we can only have one logo!

