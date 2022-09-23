Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Series 11 of The Motorbike Show has been rescheduled and will now start on ITV4 on Wednesdays at 9pm from 5th October.

Over the course of six hour-long episodes Henry Cole will be going that extra mile to ride the best new routes on the best new bikes, visit the most famous events and the finest hidden gems.

On his travels he’ll be meeting the diverse ‘bike tribes’ of Britain and celebrating our rich motorcycling history with stories of iconic motorcycles, manufacturers and riders.

No series of The Motorbike Show would be complete without a restoration, and for this season a Japanese superbike is rescued and brought to the shed, where Henry has enlisted the helping hands of engineering genius Allen Millyard to return it to its former glory – but will they complete this Herculean task before the series ends?

For more information on all programmes produced by Henry Cole visit henrycole.tv

