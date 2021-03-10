Seth Crump joins Team Green and Affinity Sports Academy for Superstock charge.

After challenging for honours in the 2020 Junior Supersport class, Australian rider Seth Crump joins the impressive Affinity Sports Academy team to compete in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 class. Seth will be joining Owen Jenner, Eugene McManus and Asher Durham, completing a four-rider assault on the title.

Following an impressive 2020, which saw him secure five podium finishes and finish second overall in the British Junior Supersport class, Seth will now be stepping up to the Superstock 600 class, riding a Ninja ZX-6R. Son of former speedway world champion Jason Crump, Seth will be able to benefit from the experience and knowledge of the Team Green-supported Affinity Sports Academy set-up.

Eager to nurture the stars of tomorrow, in addition to the Superstock 600 line up, the Affinity Sports Academy will also be running four riders in the 2021 British Junior Supersport class, with James McManus, Mikey Hardie, Joe Farragher and Kam Dixon all competing on the competitive Kawasaki Ninja 400.

Seth Crump said, “I’m really excited to be joining the Affinity Sports Academy team for 2021. Stepping up to the Superstock 600 class is going to be a learning curve, but I can’t wait to start riding and learning the Ninja ZX-6R. Being able to work with an experienced team will also be a big help, and I’m really looking forward to getting the season underway.”

Team Manager John Laverty added, “It’s exciting to have Seth join the Affinity Sports Academy for 2021, and we are all looking forward to seeing how he, and the rest of the team, progress and adapt to the Ninja ZX-6R. It will be a steep learning curve, but all of the riders are very talented, so it should be an interesting year!”

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department at Kawasaki UK, added, “Seth showed great skill and determination last year, battling right at the sharp end in a Championship that he was a rookie in and having never been to any of the tracks before. For someone so young, that shows great promise, and we are happy to have him as part of the Team Green family and hope that he can continue his rapid learning curve this year in the 600cc category.”

