The Spanish Brand extends its partnership with the Championship for four more years.

Shad and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) are pleased to announce the extension of their partnership for four more years. The Spanish brand will further increase its involvement within the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship as it becomes a Championship Sponsor.

Founded in 1992, the Barcelona-based brand is a leading company in the motorcycle industry, designing and producing various items from top cases to seats for the motorcycle industry’s most renowned manufacturers. Shad has been a Technical Supplier of the Championship for several seasons and is committed to addressing new challenges to develop and improve its products which makes it a valued partner within the WorldSBK Paddock.

This sponsorship agreement will see Shad take advantage of WorldSBK´s continued global evolving TV broadcast network, which will provide world-leading and wide-ranging exposure in both domestic and international markets. Whilst fans during each round will have the opportunity to discover Shad’s various ranges of products in the paddock, subject to the COVID-19 regulations in place.

