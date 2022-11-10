Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Fans packed into the classic Sarthe circuit to celebrate a truly unforgettable French GP.

The SHARK Grand Prix de France has been named the Best Grand Prix of 2022! The award takes into account everything across the weekend to see who did it best each season, with IRTA voting in a number of different categories before the winner is declared. This year? It’s a first for France and the historic Le Mans.

More than 110,000 people flocked to the French venue on race day alone in 2022, proving the perfect crescendo for a weekend packed with on-track thrills and fan activities. The event has long blazed a trail on the MotoGP™ calendar with its full programme of entertainment, from stunt shows to rider appearances and everything in between. Now with not one, but two home heroes fighting at the front in MotoGP™, the roar from the stands is only getting louder.

The 2022 Best Grand Prix award is fitting recognition for a fantastic event and marks the first time Le Mans wins it outright – just in time for the paddock to return to the track in 2023 to celebrate the 1000th Grand Prix in history and the 30th GP organised by PHA Claude Michy.

Claude Michy, PHA Claude Michy: “We are proud of this award, but first of all I must thank Carmelo Ezpeleta for the trust he has placed in me since 1994 and the respect I owe to him. Our fruitful exchanges with IRTA have always helped us in our initiatives.

“We associate to this recognition all the actors of the SHARK Grand Prix de France Moto: the ACO, its collaborators ant its marshals, our private and public partners, our suppliers, the prefecture of SARTHE and the local authorities, without forgetting our fantastic public.

“We are actively preparing our 30th organization of the SHARK Grand Prix de France Moto, which will take place on May 12th – 13th – 14th, 2023.”

Hervé Poncharal, President of IRTA: “As President of IRTA, and being French, I’m very proud to see the French Grand Prix awarded best of 2022. I think Claude Michy and his staff have done an incredible job. For three decades he’s been doing an amazing job, I think they’ve showed the way to quite a few promoters by having a fanzone, bringing the riders to the crowd, the show on Saturday… every single year there is something special, stunt guys… he has showed that the main focus of a Grand Prix is the MotoGP™ race, but you also need to give a full weekend experience to fans. A fan village, concerts, these extra activities… he has showed the way. On top of that, despite a drought of local heroes in the premier class until Johann and Fabio, despite the weather sometimes being more difficult, they’ve also had an incredible crowd and it has always been one of the best attended Grands Prix.

“I think Claude has always listened to IRTA and teams, what we needed, and has been in close contact with Dorna, always willing to improve everything possible and create an incredible weekend for MotoGP. It’s not a shock that the French Grand Prix was voted best of 2022 – I think it’s more of a surprise that they have not won before!”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports: “We’re very proud to see the French GP voted the best of 2022. It’s a just reward for the three decades in which Le Mans have always brought something special to the table, working closely with us and with IRTA to create a truly spectacular weekend for the hundreds of thousands of fans who come to the French Grand Prix.

“We would like to thank Claude Michy, his team, and all those who make the French Grand Prix such a success, for their hard work, dedication and innovative approach across our seasons working together. Congratulations on winning the Best Grand Prix in 2022, and we very much look forward to returning next season for another history-making event as Le Mans celebrates this 30th event and hosts the 1000th Grand Prix in the history of our sport.”

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security