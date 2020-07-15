Shark Helmets A Choice Of Protection For All

It doesn’t matter if you’re riding a 50cc scooter to and from college or a 200hp motorcycle at Mugello, SHARK Helmets is just as committed to providing a safety helmet to keep you protected.

From the entry-level Ridill, priced from under-£100 to the top-of-the-range Race-R Pro GP FIM with an RRP of £779.99, there’s a helmet for all kinds of rider and budgets.

Take a look at some of the highlights from the 2020 line-up…

Ridill – From £99.99

The Ridill features an injected thermoplastic resin shell with a 2.2mm scratch-resistant Pinlock® compatible visor. The ventilation of the helmet has been optimised to ensure riders are kept cool in warmer temperatures. It has an integrated sun shield which is operated with just one hand and the lining is both removable and washable. The Ridill fastens using a micro-lock buckle system for a secure fit and is equipped with SHARK’s Easy Fit glasses system – great for those riders who wear glasses while riding.

Available in sizes XS (54cm) – XL (62cm) and in 14 colour options, with RRP’s starting at £99.99 for the plain gloss options.

EVO-ES – From £269.99

New for 2020, the EVO-ES is a dual-homologated modular helmet, offering riders the benefits of both an open and full face helmet in one.

The EVO-ES can be worn legally and safely as an open-face helmet, but swiftly transforms back into a full-face helmet when you need it – its patented “Auto-up / Auto-down” system means the visor is automatically lifted when the chin bar is raised or lowered. The EVO-ES has the same chin bar locking system as the EVO-ONE 2 which scored a 100% SHARP rating for its latch reliability – meaning the faceguard remained fully locked in 100% of impacts during testing.

Designed with both the full-face and open-face shape in mind with both variations providing an aerodynamic shape – optimised by means of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) design studies – so it’s shaped in a way that will minimise sound and maximise stability. There’s plenty of well-placed ventilation too.

It features an integrated sun visor, and the new VZ 150 visor has an effective anti-scratch and anti-fog treatment built-in.

The EVO-ES is available in sizes XS-XL with RRP starting from £269.99

S Drak 2 – from £279.99

Inspired by the iconic DRAK helmet, the S-DRAK range – made up of the S-DRAK 2 with a multiaxial glass fibre shell and the S-DRAK Carbon 2 with a carbon fibre shell – combines retro styling with modern technology. With sharp-edged lines and vintage details, the S-DRAK range boasts a distinctive, unconventional look perfect for the café racer or custom retro rider. There are two shell sizes available, both designed to fit the skull as closely as possible for a comfortable and secure fit. Both models have a retractable internal visor along with an air intake deflector, as well as a removable and washable interior lining, easily detachable face mask with mesh ventilation.

The S-DRAK 2 is available in 11 different colours, including glitter and graphic options, in sizes XS to XXL, with RRPs from £279.99, whilst the S-DRAK Carbon 2 is available in 11 different colours and graphic options, in sizes XS to XXL, with an RRP from £299.99.

Spartan GT Carbon – from £409.99

SHARK’s brand-new fibre composite full-face helmet, the Spartan GT Carbon features the latest innovations to offer comfort and style with the highest levels of protection.

The combination of fibre and carbon layers, in conjunction with the Multi-Density EPS, offer a high level of protection. The fully adjustable ventilation system features a dual air intake chin guard, dual air extractors on the rear and ergonomic upper ventilation.

The new VZ 300 visor is derived from SHARK’s racing origins, boasts a Class 1 optical rating with variable thickness in order to avoid visual distortion regardless of the angle of vision. Thanks to the Pinlock Max Vision® – that’s included as standard in the box – there’s no risk of fog build-up inside the visor, and there’s also a new ultra-soft visor notching movement and central locking mechanism to aid air intake. SHARK SKIN side plates minimise aerodynamic disturbances in order to avoid effects like wind buffeting and noise. Inside, there are 3D cheek pads for a snug fit and optimal support, and the SANITIZED®-labelled ALVEOTECH lining fabric offers enhanced antimicrobial efficiency, free of odour and perspiration. The Spartan GT Carbon also features the SHARK Emergency Release System concept, that allows for quick and intuitive removal of the neck and cheek padding in the event of an accident.

Available in Carbon Skin, as well as nine other graphic options, from sizes XS to XXL. The Spartan GT is also available in a non-carbon version with a fibreglass shell with RRP starting from £339.99.

Race-R Pro – from £399.99

The Race-R Pro is constructed from carbon aramid fibre, and also available in a carbon version with exposed carbon fibre details. Developed in conjunction with SHARK Helmets-supported riders, the Race-R Pro meets all the demands of first-class racers; stability, lightness, comfort and ventilation.

The helmet features a distinctive double-blade spoiler for improved aerodynamic force at high speed and fastens securely with a double D-ring strap with a magnetic chin strap to stop flapping. The interior of the helmet is removable and washable. The visor delivers crystal clear visibility with the optical class-one visor with variable density – the visor is 4.25mm thick in the centre and becomes thinner with 2.8mm thickness at the outer edge of the visor. It is also treated externally with anti-scratch protection and internally with anti-fog treatment for ultimate clarity. There’s a patented four anchor point visor safety lock paired with a quick-release system for ease of use.

The Race-R Pro is available in sizes XS-XL with an RRP from £399.99. The Race-R Pro Carbon has RRP from £599.99.

To locate your nearest SHARK Helmets dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.