Shark Helmets Announce Additions To 2023 Line-up

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

SHARK Helmets has announced a number of three new models to its 2023 helmet range – including an ECE 22.06 homologated Spartan GT Pro, a Spartan RS Carbon, and the EVO-GT N-COM, which comes with the B802SK communications device built-in as standard – as well as a raft of new colourways to existing favourites in the line-up.

Brand-new for 2023 and the next generation of the iconic Spartan GT, the Spartan GT Pro meets the ECE 22.06 standards, featuring an aerodynamically designed outer shell made from a combination of glass and carbon fibre layers with a multi-density EPS. The VZ300 Class 1 rated visor is thicker than on many competitor helmets and is designed for clear vision as well as protecting the rider from any projectiles in the event of an accident. The four-point locking system has been taken from the top-of-the-range Race-R Pro GP helmet. Every detail has been designed to limit noise and the ventilation is entirely optimised and adjustable, fitted with three inlet vents and two Venturi-effect outlets. The Spartan GT Pro is available in nine colourways and has an RRP from £429.99.

Introduced in 2021, the EVO-GT became a firm-favourite in the SHARK innovative EVO range. New for 2022, the EVO-GT N-COM edition joins the line-up, the same great EVO-GT helmet but with the latest N-COM B802SK intercom fitted as standard. Riders can also choose from six new colourways on the EVO-GT and nine on the EVO-ES.

The Championship-winning Race-R Pro GP helmet is adorned with a Replica Zarco Chakra for 2023, the Spartan RS range welcomes 13 new colourways as well as a Spartan RS Carbon, the D-Skwal adding seven – making a total of 20.

Fans of open-faced helmets can choose from an additional colourway on the iconic Street Drak and six new colours on the disruptive Citycruiser.

To see the full 2023 range from SHARK Helmets or to locate your nearest SHARK Helmet dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.

For more Shark Helmets UK news check out our dedicated page Shark Helmets UK

or head to the official Shark Helmets in UK website www.nevis.uk.com

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UK

Follow us on social media:

Instagram: @superbikenews

Twitter: @sbknews>

Facebook: @superbikenews

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Click here for more info on Xena Security